Pics: Rahul Gandhi's Bike Ride To Ladakh To Celebrate Father's Birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday rode a bike to Pangong Lake in Ladakh where he will be celebrating his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20.

In pictures, shared by Rahul Gandhi through his official Instagram handle, the Congress leader is riding a KTM 390 Adventure as other riders follow him. The MP is seen in full biking gear including a helmet, gloves, riding boots, and a jacket as he enjoys his ride through the picturesque mountains of Ladakh.

“On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world,” the caption read.

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a Ladakh tour which is expected to last till August 25.

Rahul Gandhi also shared a few pictures from his ride on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Upwards and onwards - Unstoppable!”

The KTM 390 Adventure is a 373 cc bike that can churn out a max power of 32 kW and peak torque of 37 Nm. The adventure-tourer can reach a top speed of around 155 kmph.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier mentioned that he owns a “KTM 390” and that his security doesn't allow him to ride it. Mr Gandhi had shared a video of his interaction with “super mechanics" at Delhi's Karol Bagh market where he was seen learning nuances of bike servicing.

In the video, uploaded on Rahul Gandhi's YouTube channel, the Congress leader shared that he has a KTM bike which us lying unused. “I have a KTM390 but it's lying unused because my security people don't let me use it,” he said.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi was seen dancing with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty, in Tamil Nadu. A clip, shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, showed Mr Gandhi wearing a traditional shawl and dancing in a circle with the locals.