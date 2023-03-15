Pics: Madhya Pradesh Boy, 7, Rescued From Borewell After 24 Hours

Doctors will examine him and give an update on his health condition soon.

A 7-year-old boy was rescued nearly 24 hours after he fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, an official said on Wednesday. The rescue operation continued non-stop for 14 hours, said the official.

The child was rushed to the government hospital in Lateri town, about 14 km from the district headquarters, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harshal Choudhary said.

Doctors will examine him and give an update on his health condition soon, he said.

The boy fell into the 60-foot-deep borewell on Tuesday around 11 am and was stuck at a depth of 43 feet, an official said.

A parallel pit was dug with the help of JCB machines (earthmovers) to pull out the child, they said.

The boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district, the official said.

After being alerted by the villagers, a rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to safely extricate the child, said Choudhary.

An oxygen pipe was lowered into the borewell and rescuers kept an eye on the trapped boy through a night-vision device, Vidisha Collector Umashankar Bhargava said.

Bhargava had said that the rescue team noticed movements while keeping an eye on the boy.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were pressed into service to rescue the boy, said the official.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)