Photoshoot Of Karnataka Teacher And Student Goes Viral, Internet Shocked

The photoshoot has led to strong reactions from social media users.

Photos of a teacher and with one of her students have gone viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from users. According to Deccan Herald, the "photoshoot" took place during a study tour and the teacher is from government high school at Murugamalla. The student, meanwhile, is from Class 10. The photos show the teacher hugging and kissing the student and he has even lifted her up in one of the pics. The photo collage was posted by Amit Singh Rajawat on X (formerly Twitter).

"Where are we heading as a society? Pictures and videos from a romantic photoshoot of a government school teacher with a Class 10 student in Karnataka's Murugamalla Chikkaballapur district, went viral," Mr Rajawat said in his post.

Pictures and videos from a romantic photoshoot of a government school teacher with a Class 10 student in Karnataka's Murugamalla Chikkaballapur district, went viral, following which the student's parents filed complaint with the Block… pic.twitter.com/WviIHtOP3J — Amit Singh Rajawat (@satya_AmitSingh) December 28, 2023

He also informed that the student's parents have filed a complaint with the Block Education Officer (BEO) demanding a thorough investigation into the teacher's behaviour.

The identities of the teacher and student have not been revealed in the photos that have now gone viral. The post attracted several reactions from social media users.

"Strong action should be taken against the student. He is not innocent," commented one user. "Teacher is practically training her student in love making poses," said another.

One user questioned why there is uproar over the photoshoot, saying there's "nothing wrong in it" adding if action has to be taken "both should be punished".

After receiving the complaint, the BEO V Umadevi visited the school and made some enquiries, said the Deccan Herald report. The official told the outlet that she won't make any comment without making proper enquiry.