Philipose Mar Chrysostom, India's Longest Serving Bishop Dies At 103

PM Modi: Philipose Mar Chrysostom will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge

Reverend Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom, one of India's well-known religious leaders and the oldest serving Bishop died on Wednesday. Philipose Mar Chrysostom died due to age-related ailments, a church spokesman said. He was 103. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid rich tribute to Reverend Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom. ''Saddened by the demise of His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. Condolences to the members of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church,'' PM Modi tweeted.

An outstanding religious leader and a humanitarian, Reverend Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom, was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018. Well-known Malayalam filmmaker, Blessy has made a documentary on the life and vision of the Bishop - '100 years of Mar Chrysostom.'

''He will be fondly remembered for his kindness and warmth that touched one and all,'' tweeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu after Reverend Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom's death.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message wrote, "Padma Bhushan Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Valiya Metropolitan brought people together transcending the boundaries of religion and politics, cared for them and made them laugh. Beloved thirumeni's passing is a loss to humanity, a void that cannot be filled. Respectful homage.''

''My heartfelt condolences for the passing of His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan Thirumeni. His kindness received love and affection from all communities. He will be fondly remembered, tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan is credited with implementing many projects for the benefit of the poor and the downtrodden. He was born on April 27, 1918.