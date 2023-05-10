Petition To Remove Chief Justice From Same-Sex Marriage Hearing Rejected

A petition had sought CJI DY Chandrachud to recuse from the same-sex marriage hearings

The Supreme Court today dismissed an application seeking the recusal of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud from hearing the pleas relating to legal validation for same-sex marriages.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of India was hearing the arguments for the ninth day on these pleas.

One Anson Thomas, who appeared virtually, referred to his letters sent to the CJI on March 13 and April 17 and said Justice Chandrachud should recuse himself in this particular matter.

"Thank you Mr. Thomas, application rejected," said the CJI, who was heading the bench which also comprised justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court during the hearing, objected to the submissions made seeking recusal of the Chief Justice of India.

"I have an objection to this (seeking recusal of CJI), leave it at that my lords...," Mr Mehta said, adding, "I object, since he has made these submissions." The hearing in the matter is underway.



