Personally Called PM Modi For Karunanidhi's Beach Burial: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said she personally called PM Modi regarding Karunanidhi's burial.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she personally called Prime Minister Narendra Modi after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led Tamil Nadu government denied permission for Karunanidhi's memorial at the Marina Beach.

"I was unhappy yesterday, as the government did not allow the Marina beach burial. I had called the Chief Minister but he was unavailable. I also personally called the PM in this regard," Ms Banerjee told ANI.

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien will represent Trinamool Congress at Karunanidhi's funeral in Chennai.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday announced that DMK Chief M Karunanidhi can be buried at Chennai's Marina Beach.

Advertisement

After hearing the High Court's order, Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin broke down while the DMK chief's supporters celebrated outside the court and the Rajaji Hall, where his mortal remains have been kept.

On Tuesday, the DMK filed a plea in the court after state government denied burial space for Karunanidhi near Anna Memorial at Marina beach owing to pending petitions against burial on Marina beach.

Karunanidhi died on Tuesday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital. His funeral will be held with full state honours.