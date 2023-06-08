Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Maharashtra: Cops

One pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run case in Thane city of Maharashtra. (Representational)

One pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run case in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was mowed down by a speeding car near Upavan locality, a police official said.

"Soon after being alerted about the incident, the police rushed to the scene and carried out the 'panchanama'. The body of the victim was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem," he said.

Investigation into the case is on and no arrest has been made in this connection, he said.

