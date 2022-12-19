'Pathaan' Row: Case Filed Over Yogi Adityanath's Morphed Picture

A FIR has been registered against a Twitter handle that posted the photo.

Morphed photos of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in place of Deepika Padukone in the song 'Besharam Rang' have surfaced on Twitter, in the latest controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Pathaan'. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a Twitter handle that posted the photo.

"FIR was lodged in the Cyber police station of Lucknow for posting a morphed picture of Chief Minister Yogi in place of Deepika Padukone. FIR registered under sections of the IT Act," Cyber Cell Deputy SP Alpana Ghosh said.

"FIR registered on Twitter handle @AzaarSRK_," the cop added.

BJP leader Saurabh Marodia demanded action against the person who tweeted the photo. "How do people stoop this low? UP Police should take action," he tweeted.

'Pathaan' has been surrounded by controversies ever since the song 'Besharam Rang' was unveiled last Monday. Two days after the release, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the costumes used in the song.

"The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty mindset," he had said.

"I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'tukde tukde gang' at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song's title 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh," Mr Mishra had said.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25.