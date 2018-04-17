Partially Eaten Body Of Tourist Found In Uttarakhand Forest Range

The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Tek Chand from Haryana's Palwal district, they said.
The body is kept in a mortuary and the post-mortem is yet to be conducted, police said.
The injuries suggest Mr Chand was killed by a leopard, an official at the Raiwala police station said.
Mr Chand along with his elder brother and other family members had gone to Neelkanth yesterday, police said.
On their way back, Mr Chand went into the forests behind the Satyanrayan temple in Raiwala around 4 pm yesterday, they said.
The official said after he did not return, his relatives informed the police and a search was launched. His partially eaten body was found from the forest behind the temple around 10.30 am today.
Signages were put up in the Motichur area warning people of threat from wild animals, but they continue to go into the forests, the official said.