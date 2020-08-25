Parliament's Monsoon Session Likely From September 14 To October 1

This will be the first Parliament session since coronavirus forced the budget session to a premature end

The monsoon session of Parliament will likely be held from September 14 to October 1, sources said on Tuesday evening, adding that proceedings would take place without leave and on Saturday and Sunday too.

There will be one session in the morning and a second in the afternoon, with each session scheduled for four hours only, the sources added.

There will be a total of 18 meetings.

This will be the first Parliament session since the coronavirus lockdown forced the budget session in March to a premature end.

Among various measures to be established to guard against the COVID-19 threat are the use of chambers and galleries of both Houses for the sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

There are also proposals to install an ultraviolet irradiation system in the air-conditioning unit of the Rajya Sabha to kill germs and viruses.