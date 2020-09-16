Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Farmers To Protest Outside Parliament Against Farm Bills

Parliament Monsoon Session Today LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh asserted that the farmer will not allow the government to go ahead with the "anti-farmers" move.

Centre on Monday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha to enact laws on the three farm-sector ordinances.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh on Tuesday said that farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will hold a protest today outside Parliament to protest against the three farm-sector bills, introduced to ratify the three ordinances promulgated earlier.

The BKU leader from Haryana asserted that the farmer will not allow the government to go ahead with the "anti-farmers" move.

The Centre on Monday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha to enact laws on the three farm-sector ordinances, with Union minister Tomar asserting that they will help farmers get a remunerative price for their produce as well as private investments and technology.

He said the proposed laws will enable barrier-free trade in agricultural produce, and also empower farmers to engage with investors of their choice.

The three farm sector bills introduced by the Centre to replace the ordinances promulgated by the government earlier are ''The Farmers'' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill'', ''The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill'' and ''The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill''.

The opposition parties have alleged that the new laws will undermine the safety net provided to the farmers by the MSP system and will lead to their exploitation by big companies.

Talking of his plans to protest outside Parliament, Singh said he was to meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as part of a farmers' delegation in Delhi on Tuesday, but decided not to go ahead it at the last moment "after BJP MP Dharambir Singh told me that the Centre will not withdraw these ordinances".

Peoples Democratic Party MP gives Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MP Nazeer Ahmad Laway today gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of MPLADS funds and the poor condition of the national highway from Jammu to Srinagar.

BSP MP Veer Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increase in unemployment due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.'
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'proposed privatisation of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust ports and concern over national security.'
