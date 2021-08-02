Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Both Houses To Assemble Amid Stalemate Between Opposition And Government

More than Rs 133 crore in taxpayer money has been lost because of parliament disruptions.

Lok Sabha and Raja Sabha will reconvene today to take up business after a week of a washout due to protests over the Pegasus snooping controversy and the three new farm laws.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 25th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants.

As the deadlock between the opposition and the government continued for two weeks, both Houses of parliament saw little business except the government passing bills amid din without any proper discussion.

The government will introduce the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Raja Sabha, as per PRS Legislative.

More than Rs 133 crore in taxpayer money has been lost because of parliament disruptions in the monsoon session, government sources said on Saturday.

