'INDIA Name Attempt To Portray Decades-Old, Rundown Car As Electric Vehicle': PM Modi

The PM was replying to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Mocking the UPA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today compared the alliance to a decades-old, rundown car that they were now trying to portray as an electric vehicle. He said the opposition was attempting to do so by renaming the alliance INDIA.

"A few days ago, in Bengaluru, you got together and conducted the last rites of the nearly two-decade-old United Progressive Alliance. I should have extended my condolences to you then itself. But the delay is not my fault. Because, on the one hand, you were holding UPA's funeral and, on the other, you were holding a celebration. And what were you celebrating? Putting new plaster on ruins," PM Modi said during his reply to the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition.

"You were celebrating putting new paint on a failed machine. You had gathered such a big crowd in an attempt to portray your decades-old khatara (rundown) car as an electric vehicle. The fun part is that even before the gathering dispersed, there was a clamour to take credit," he added.