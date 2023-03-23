Budget Session Live Updates: Parliament Resumes Amid Impasse Over Rahul Gandhi

The second part of budget session began on March 13.

Amid a stalemate in Parliament between the ruling BJP and the opposition parties, an early solution seems unlikely as the two Houses meet today, after a break of two days, to continue the ongoing budget session.

The BJP is demanding apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom and the opposition parties are pressing for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani row.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has called another meeting of floor leaders at 10 am on Thursday as part of consultations to break the logjam.

Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 23, 2023 10:48 (IST) DMK MP Gives Suspension of Business Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Adani Row

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Thursday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Hindenburg report on Adani.