Budget Session Live Updates: Parliament Resumes Amid Impasse Over Rahul Gandhi

Amid a stalemate in Parliament between the ruling BJP and the opposition parties, an early solution seems unlikely as the two Houses meet today, after a break of two days, to continue the ongoing budget session.
The BJP is demanding apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom and the opposition parties are pressing for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani row.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has called another meeting of floor leaders at 10 am on Thursday as part of consultations to break the logjam.
DMK MP Gives Suspension of Business Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Adani Row
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Thursday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Hindenburg report on Adani.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday gave an Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Interpol dropping the Red Notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. "I strongly urge the government to stop Mehul Choksi from trying to evade the process of law in India."
