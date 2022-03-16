Budget Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha Proceedings To Resume At 11 AM

The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

The Lok Sabha will resume its proceedings from 11 am on Wednesday after it was adjourned by Speaker Om Birla late on Tuesday.

Discussions on Demands for Grants in Railway Ministry took place in Lok Sabha on the second day of the second half of the Budget session. The proceedings of the House were extended till 11 pm.

About 22,500 Indians have returned home safely from war-torn Ukraine with the government undertaking one of the most challenging evacuation exercises during a conflict situation after a majority of students decided to stay back despite initial advisories, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Parliament on Tuesday.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed from March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

The two Houses of Parliament are following the social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilizing both the chambers and visitors' galleries.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Budget Session of Parliament

