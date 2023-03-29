Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Both Houses Adjourned

New Delhi:
Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 pm while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm today amid ruckus by Opposition leaders.
Earlier, Opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AAp's Raghav Chadha held a meeting at the Leader of Opposition's chamber in parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House.
Here are the live updates on Parliament:
Lok Sabha Revokes Disqualification Of NCP's Mohammad Faizal
The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday restored the membership of NCP leader Mohammad Faizal P P, who was disqualified from the lower house in January following his conviction in a criminal case with a 10-year jail term.
Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala High Court against the sessions court order and obtained a suspension of his conviction and sentence.