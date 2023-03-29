Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Both Houses Adjourned

Both houses have been adjourned. (Representational)

Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 pm while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm today amid ruckus by Opposition leaders.

Earlier, Opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AAp's Raghav Chadha held a meeting at the Leader of Opposition's chamber in parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House.

Here are the live updates on Parliament:

