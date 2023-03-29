Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Both Houses Adjourned

Earlier, Opposition leaders held a meeting at the Leader of Opposition's chamber in parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House.

Both houses have been adjourned. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 pm while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm today amid ruckus by Opposition leaders.

Earlier, Opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AAp's Raghav Chadha held a meeting at the Leader of Opposition's chamber in parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House.

Mar 29, 2023 11:13 (IST)
Lok Sabha Revokes Disqualification Of NCP's Mohammad Faizal

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday restored the membership of NCP leader Mohammad Faizal P P, who was disqualified from the lower house in January following his conviction in a criminal case with a 10-year jail term.

Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala High Court against the sessions court order and obtained a suspension of his conviction and sentence.
