Budget Session Live Updates: A new Income Tax Bill is likely to be tabled in the parliament today, according to what sources have told NDTV. The bill seeks to replace the Income Tax Act of 1961 and simplify the language of the existing act.
Once introduced in the Lok Sabha, likely on Thursday, the Bill will be sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance for further deliberations. The new law is expected to take effect on April 1, 2026.
The bill will not change the existing tax slabs or review the tax rebate given. Instead, it aims to make the six-decade-old legislation reader-friendly.
Day 9 of the Parliament Budget Session will begin at 11 am.
Congress MP Manish Tewari files an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the establishment of a renewable energy facility in close proximity to the Indo-Pakistan border. pic.twitter.com/05lKCeReDd— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025
Reader Friendly, Tables For Calculation Among Key Features Of New Income Tax Bill
The simplified Income Tax Bill 2025, which brings in the concept of 'tax year' and abolishes the archaic and complicated terms 'previous' and 'assessment years', is likely to be introduced in Parliament on Thursday.
The Bill comprises 536 sections, 23 chapters and 16 schedules in just 622 pages. It does not bring in any new taxes, but only simplifies the language of the existing Income Tax Act, 1961.
The six-decade old legislation has 298 sections and 14 schedules. It had 880 pages when the Act was introduced.
Parliament Budget Session Update: Rajya Sabha's Agenda Today
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the debate on Union Budget 2025-26 tentatively around 4 pm
- Report of the joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Parliament Budget Session Update: Lok Sabha's Agenda Today
On Lok Sabha's agenda today are:
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce Income Tax Bill, 2025 to consolidate and amend the law relating to income tax
- Jagdambika Pal and Dr Sanjay Jaiswal will present the report of the joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024
- Record of evidence of the joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024