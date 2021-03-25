Two Paramilitary Personnel Die In Attack By Terrorists Outside Srinagar

The area has been cordoned off, an official said.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir today.

The two injured are admitted to a hospital at present, officials said.

Terrorists opened fire at a CRPF convoy which was patrolling the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway in Lawaypora today. The officials retaliated but the terrorists managed to escape, stealing a rifle from a jawan.

Terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was involved in the attack, Inspector General of Police in Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

One of killed CRPF officials was identified as assistant sub-inspector Manga Ram Barman from Tripura, an official told news agency ANI.

"Around 3:45 PM, a patrol party unit was attacked by terrorists. The area has been sealed... It was a hit and run attack. Soon they will be either arrested or killed," CRPF Deputy Inspector General Kishore Prasad told ANI.