Parakram Parv 2018 Updates: India Marks 2 Years Of Army's Surgical Strike Across LoC

Marking a start to the occasion, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We proved to them (terrorists) that it (their acts) shall not go unpunished." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, inaugurated the 'Parakram Parv' from a military station.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 29, 2018 18:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Parakram Parv 2018 Updates: India Marks 2 Years Of Army's Surgical Strike Across LoC

Parakram Parv 2018: India is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of Indian Army's surgical strike across LoC

New Delhi: 

India celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the surgical strikes today. The surgical strike operation was carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control or LoC on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2016. The surgical strike was carried out to eliminate terrorists and destroy terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. To honour the soldiers for their valour and accuracy to carry out such a high-precision armed forces operation, the government and citizens are celebrating 'Parakram Parv' or 'celebration of achievements' between September 28 and 30. Marking a start to the occasion, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We proved to them (terrorists) that it (their acts) shall not go unpunished." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, inaugurated the 'Parakram Parv' from a military station.

Here are the updates of the Parakram Parv celebrating 2 years of the surgical strikes across LoC:


Sep 29, 2018
18:27 (IST)
The Haryana government held a state-level function at Jhajjar today, where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief guest.
Sep 29, 2018
18:26 (IST)
In Punjab's Adampur, a function was organised at the Air Force Station, which saw a huge participation by school children and families of the IAF personnel.
Sep 29, 2018
18:25 (IST)
In Jalandhar, a number of programmes spread over two days started on Friday. Lt General Dushyant Singh, the commander of 11 corps, inaugurated the event. He said such events give a message to society that progress and development is ensured only if borders are fully secure and inspire the youth to join the armed forces.
Sep 29, 2018
18:24 (IST)
Special events like movies on the life of soldiers at the LoC, exhibitions, equipment and weapons display and live training activities of mechanised forces, military band display, special outreach/cultural programmes were organised at all important military stations and cantonments in Punjab and Haryana.
Sep 29, 2018
18:23 (IST)
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced last week that various events will be held from September 28 to 30 to commemorate the valour of soldiers.
Sep 29, 2018
18:22 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, inaugurated the 'Parakram Parv' exhibition at the military station in Jodhpur to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes.
Sep 29, 2018
18:21 (IST)
On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control or LoC in retaliation to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.
Sep 29, 2018
18:20 (IST)
Special events were organised by the army and air force in Punjab and Haryana showcasing the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces, as part of three-day nationwide 'Prakram Parv' to mark the second anniversary of the 2016 surgical strikes.
Sep 29, 2018
18:12 (IST)
Marking a start to the occasion, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We proved to them (terrorists) that it (their acts) shall not go unpunished." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, inaugurated the 'Parakram Parv' from a military station.
Sep 29, 2018
18:11 (IST)
To honour the soldiers for their valour and accuracy to carry out such a high-precision armed forces operation, the government and citizens are celebrating 'Parakram Parv' or 'celebration of achievements' between September 28 and 30.
Sep 29, 2018
18:11 (IST)
The surgical strike was carried out to eliminate terrorists and destroy terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sep 29, 2018
18:10 (IST)
India celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the surgical strikes today. The surgical strike operation was carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control or LoC on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2016.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Parakram ParvSurgical Strike Across LoCSurgical Strike

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Indonesia TsunamiNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................