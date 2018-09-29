Parakram Parv 2018 Updates: India Marks 2 Years Of Army's Surgical Strike Across LoC

Parakram Parv 2018: India is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of Indian Army's surgical strike across LoC

India celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the surgical strikes today. The surgical strike operation was carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control or LoC on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2016. The surgical strike was carried out to eliminate terrorists and destroy terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. To honour the soldiers for their valour and accuracy to carry out such a high-precision armed forces operation, the government and citizens are celebrating 'Parakram Parv' or 'celebration of achievements' between September 28 and 30. Marking a start to the occasion, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We proved to them (terrorists) that it (their acts) shall not go unpunished." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, inaugurated the 'Parakram Parv' from a military station.

Here are the updates of the Parakram Parv celebrating 2 years of the surgical strikes across LoC: