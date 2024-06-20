Paper Leak An 'Anti-National Activity': Rahul Gandhi Rips Into BJP Over NEET

Congress's Rahul Gandhi, in a series of strong remarks about the row over medical entrance exam NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), said today that paper leaks will continue in the country as long as the universities remain under BJP control. A paper leak, he added, is an "anti-national activity" since it "hugely hurts the country's young people, who are the country's future".

"Paper leaks are happening because all the universities and their vice-chancellors have been captured by the BJP and its parent organisation. As long as this capture cannot be reversed, paper leak will continue," he added.

Pointing to the Vyapam scam in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, he said this is now being taken across the country.

"Vyapam happened in Madhya Pradesh. Now the government is spreading it across the nation," he said at a press conference held to discuss NEET, over which the Opposition has been solidly backing the students.

The students, he said, are suffering as the government is not interested in stopping paper leaks.

Since June 4, when the NEET results were declared, the country has been rocked by students' protests that have been amplified by the Opposition. There have been allegations of massive irregularities, with multiple students scoring an unprecedented full marks and around 1,500 students getting grace marks. The students have been demanding that the entire exam be held again.

After four arrested men allegedly confessed that the papers were leaked the night before the exam, the government has cancelled the UGC-NET exam, admitting that its integrity might have been compromised as well.

The BJP's media cell chief Amit Malviya, meanwhile declared that the Congress and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal are responsible for the NEET paper leak.

"Priyanka Vadra fired the first salvo to cover up the scam by posting video of fraud Arushi Patel. I.N.D.I Alliance leaders would have made crores, by covering up the scam, had they come to power. They now stand exposed," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.