Paliament Budget Session Live Updates: Uproar In Parliament Over Citizenship Law Amid Protests

Two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented budget in Lok Sabha, Budget Session resumed in parliament amid uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA.

The Congress and some other opposition parties are set to give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

The Budget session of parliament started on January 31 with the President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both the houses of parliament and the presentation on Union Budget on February 1.

Both the Houses are set to initiate the discussion on the ''motion of thanks'' to the President's address starting Monday.

