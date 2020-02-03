Paliament Budget Session Live Updates: Uproar In Parliament Over Citizenship Law Amid Protests

Parliament Budget Session: The Budget session of parliament started on January 31 with the President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both the houses of parliament

Both Houses are set to initiate discussion on ''motion of thanks'' to President's address.

Two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented budget in Lok Sabha, Budget Session resumed in parliament amid uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA.

The Congress and some other opposition parties are set to give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Here are the live updates of budget session of parliament:

Feb 03, 2020 11:10 (IST)
Budget session of Lok Sabha began today amid slogans against citizenship law or CAA. 
