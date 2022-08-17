No Road To Hospital, Newborn Twins Die In Front Of Mother In Maharashtra

The woman was carried on makeshift stretcher for 3 km

Newborn twins died in front of their mother as there was no road to rush them to a hospital after their premature birth.

The heart-rending incident has been reported in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Shocking images showed the woman being rushed to the nearest hospital in a makeshift stretcher.

Family members carried the woman for about 3 km, passing through rocky terrain and slippery slopes as she bled heavily following her delivery.

A resident of Mokhada tehsil in Palghar district, Vandana Budhar gave birth to twins at her home, seven months into pregnancy. The prematurely-born twins were weak and died in front of their mother due to lack of proper medical attention.

As the woman's condition deteriorate fast due to heavy bleeding, family members put together a makeshift stretcher using rope, bedsheet and wood and set out on a race against time.

Visuals showed them moving slowly along precarious slopes, determined to save the mother who had just lost her newborns.

The mother is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Chitra Kishor Wagh, state vice-president of the BJP, which is the part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, has described the incident as "very painful". "Budhar's twin children died due to non-availability of health care in time," she tweeted.

The BJP leader said many such incidents are happening due to non-availability of roads in several parts of the state and flagged the pressing matter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde termed the incident "very unfortunate: and said it is sad that the poor are facing such as hardship as the country celebrates 75 years of Independence.