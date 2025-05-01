Pakistan "Cannot Tolerate" J&K's Progress, Development: Doda District Chairperson

The Chairperson of District Development Council of Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, holding Pakistan responsible for it, and saying that the neighbouring country "cannot tolerate the progress and development of Jammu & Kashmir."

Dharanter Singh, the Chairperson of the DDC, told ANI on Thursday that raids have also been conducted on the people who have been suspected of being involved in connection with the terror attack.

"Our neighbouring country cannot tolerate the progress and development of Jammu & Kashmir. Today, the entire country in one voice condemns the terror attack and wants action. The government has a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. In the Doda district, raids have been conducted on those suspected of having a connection with terrorist activities," Mr Singh told ANI.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on April 28 carried out raids at 13 locations in the Doda district to bust terrorist hideouts and take action against individuals linked to terror activities, officials said.

This comes as the security concerns intensify after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepalese national, and left many injured.

Earlier, the Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits and in the furtherance of an investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a police statement, the Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of 63 individuals. The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The searches were carried out to seize weapons, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation.

