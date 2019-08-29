Pak Propaganda War In Overdrive, Reaching As Far As Nagaland: Sources

Jammu and Kashmir is under a severe lockdown.

Pakistan's propaganda machinery is busy at work these days, circulating videos and messages aimed at creating disorder not just in Jammu and Kashmir but also as far as Nagaland, government sources have told NDTV.

"Pakistan officials are busy shooting videos in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Men camouflaged in uniform of our security forces are seen in these videos doing atrocities on men and women," said a senior functionary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to him, these videos are being uploaded to the internet and shared to suggest that Indian security forces are mistreating civilians in Kashmir.

Officials also said that messages and videos are being sent to Nagaland insurgent groups, coaxing them to raise their voice and demand freedom for Nagaland.

"These messages and videos are being sent in bunches to not only insurgent Naga groups but also activists who have been advocating for Nagaland to become a separate state," said a senior minister.

Officials in the government say Pakistan's propaganda war is one of the reasons why internet connectivity is still not restored in Kashmir.

However, officials say that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is gradually lifting restrictions on the movement of people, landline phones, mobile phone network which were introduced as the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status earlier this month.

"As situation is improving, the restrictions are being removed. However, internet connections will not be restored soon as Pakistan continues to spread venom against India through internet. They are trying to instigate people against the government and such videos, which were originated in Pakistan, have even reached Nagaland," a security official said.

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp was widely used in Jammu and Kashmir in the past to feed misinformation against the government.

"Once internet is restored, Pakistan will try its best to instigate people in Jammu and Kashmir like what they are now doing with insurgents in Nagaland," the official said.

