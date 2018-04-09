Pak Diplomat On India's 'Most Wanted' List For Alleged 26/11-Style Plot

Indian investigators say Amir Zubair Siddiqui had, during his stint at the Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka in 2014, conspired to attack the US and Israeli consulates in south India.
This is the first time that India has included a Pakistani diplomat's name in the "wanted" list.
A chargesheet filed by the NIA in February says the US consulate in Chennai, the Israeli Consulate in Bengaluru, the Eastern Naval Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam and ports across the country were on the terror hit-list.
The case relates to the arrest of Mohamed Zakir Hussain by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Tamil Nadu police in 2013, on specific information that he was involved in spying for Pakistan.
Zakir Hussain had allegedly told interrogators that he was working for Amir Zubair Siddiqui, an official of the Pakistan consulate in Colombo.
Comments
An NIA team reportedly visited Sri Lanka for investigations before placing the Pakistani official in the most wanted list.