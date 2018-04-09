Pak Diplomat On India's 'Most Wanted' List For Alleged 26/11-Style Plot Amir Zubair Siddiqui was visa counsellor at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo when he planned 26/11 style attacks in India, alleges the NIA.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Amir Zubair Siddiqui allegedly conspired to attack the US and Israeli consulates in south India. New Delhi: A



Indian investigators say Amir Zubair Siddiqui had, during his stint at the Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka in 2014, conspired to attack the US and Israeli consulates in



This is the first time that India has included a Pakistani diplomat's name in the "wanted" list.



A chargesheet filed by the NIA in February says the US consulate in Chennai, the Israeli Consulate in Bengaluru, the Eastern Naval Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam and ports across the country were on the terror hit-list.



The case relates to the arrest of Mohamed Zakir Hussain by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Tamil Nadu police in 2013, on specific information that he was involved in spying for Pakistan.



Zakir Hussain had allegedly told interrogators that he was working for Amir Zubair Siddiqui, an official of the Pakistan consulate in Colombo.



Investigations revealed that Hussain had met Siddiqui in Colombo a few times and was instructed to collect information about defence establishments, the movement of arms to the Indian Army and on arranging fake passports and visas for two Pakistan nationals to enter India.



An NIA team reportedly visited Sri Lanka for investigations before placing the Pakistani official in the most wanted list.



Pakistani diplomat is for the first time on the list of India's most wanted over his alleged role in a conspiracy to target vital establishments. Amir Zubair Siddiqui was visa counsellor at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo when he planned 26/11 style attacks in India, alleges the country's top anti-terror body National Investigation Agency (NIA).Indian investigators say Amir Zubair Siddiqui had, during his stint at the Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka in 2014, conspired to attack the US and Israeli consulates in south India This is the first time that India has included a Pakistani diplomat's name in the "wanted" list.A chargesheet filed by the NIA in February says the US consulate in Chennai, the Israeli Consulate in Bengaluru, the Eastern Naval Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam and ports across the country were on the terror hit-list.The case relates to the arrest of Mohamed Zakir Hussain by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Tamil Nadu police in 2013, on specific information that he was involved in spying for Pakistan.Zakir Hussain had allegedly told interrogators that he was working for Amir Zubair Siddiqui, an official of the Pakistan consulate in Colombo. Investigations revealed that Hussain had met Siddiqui in Colombo a few times and was instructed to collect information about defence establishments, the movement of arms to the Indian Army and on arranging fake passports and visas for two Pakistan nationals to enter India.An NIA team reportedly visited Sri Lanka for investigations before placing the Pakistani official in the most wanted list.