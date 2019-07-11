Pak Boy's Body Found In J&K, Army To Return It On Humanitarian Grounds

Pakistan boy's body recovered from Kishanganga river in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

All India | | Updated: July 11, 2019 16:24 IST
The army informed Pakistan about this development on hotline.


Bandipora: 

The body of a minor boy from Pakistan was recovered from Kishanganga river in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday by the Indian army.

The army informed Pakistan about this development on the hotline and on humanitarian grounds, also offered to hand over the body at Gurez itself.

The boy's body will be delivered today.



