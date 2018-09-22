'How To Make Foreign Policy': P Chidambaram's Dig At Centre On Pak Issue

P Chidambaram made the remark on Twitter. (File)

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at the government's flip-flop over talks with Pakistan which the government called off in the wake of abduction and killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir by the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

"Monday - No talks, says MoS Defence, Tuesday - No talks, says HM, Wednesday - No Talks, says Defence Minister, Thursday - FMs will meet, says MEA. Friday - No Talks, says Government. That is a lesson on 'How to make foreign policy," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.

His reaction came soon after government called off the scheduled meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of UNGA session that begins later this month.

The proposed meeting between both the countries would have been the first such high-level interaction between the neighbours after three years.

