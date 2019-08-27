P Chidamabaram Seeks Transcripts Of Questioning From Probe Agency In Top Court: Live

P Chidambaram was arrested last week from his home in Central Delhi amid high drama. (File)

The Supreme Court is today hearing a fresh petition filed by senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail or protection from arrest from the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court refused to take up his request for protection from arrest by the CBI, saying it was "infructuous" after his arrest last week. Arguments on Mr Chidambaram's second request for protection against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate were inconclusive. A third petition, challenging his arrest by the CBI, was not even listed.