P Chidamabaram Seeks Transcripts Of Questioning From Probe Agency In Top Court: Live

Yesterday, the Supreme Court refused to take up his request for protection from arrest by the CBI, saying it was "infructuous" after his arrest last week.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 27, 2019 12:22 IST
P Chidambaram was arrested last week from his home in Central Delhi amid high drama. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court is today hearing a fresh petition filed by senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail or protection from arrest from the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court refused to take up his request for protection from arrest by the CBI, saying it was "infructuous" after his arrest last week. Arguments on Mr Chidambaram's second request for protection against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate were inconclusive. A third petition, challenging his arrest by the CBI, was not even listed.

Here are the live updates in the hearing in top court on petitions by P Chidambaram:


Aug 27, 2019
12:20 (IST)
P Chidambaram has filed a petition in Supreme Court to supply the transcripts of the questioning, says his lawyer Kapil Sibal in the top court. 
Aug 27, 2019
12:19 (IST)
Hearing has begun in the top court petition filed by P Chidambaram seeking protection from arrest from Enforcement Directorate in INX Media Case. 
