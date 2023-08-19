Over 50 Crore Jan Dhan Bank Accounts Opened, 56% Belong To Women: Centre

Jan-Dhan Yojana was among the key announcements made by PM Modi in his Red Fort address in 2014. (File)

The total number of bank accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana crossed 50 crore earlier this month, the government said in a release on Friday.

As per the latest reports submitted by banks, the total number of Jan Dhan accounts has crossed 50 crore as on 9th August 2023. Out of these accounts, 56 per cent of accounts belong to women and 67 per cent of accounts have been opened in rural/semi-urban areas, the Ministry of Finance said.

The ministry further stated that the deposits in these accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore and about 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued in these accounts free of cost. The average balance in PMJDY accounts is Rs 4,076 and more than 5.5 crore PMJDY accounts are receiving DBT benefits.

The zero-balance Jan Dhan bank account holder was given a debit card and guaranteed insurance of Rs 1 lakh rupees to deal with any contingency.

The Jan-Dhan Yojana was among the key announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his maiden Red Fort address in 2014. It was aimed at the financial inclusion of citizens and banking the unbanked.

