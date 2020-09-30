Over 400 Stranded Pak Nationals Leave India Via Attari Wagah Border

A group of 415 Pak nationals returned to Pakistan through Attari Wagah border

A group of 415 Pakistani nationals who were stranded in India due to COVID-19 restrictions returned to Pakistan through Attari Wagah border on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, one of the Pakistani nationals Suresh Kumar said, "I came to India 6-7 months ago to receive treatment for cancer but was unable to go back due to coronavirus lockdown. However, I faced no inconvenience and I am now able to return home comfortably."

Expressing similar sentiments, another Pakistani citizen Reshi, who came to India two and a half years ago leaving her husband back in Sindh, said, "I feel happy to be returning home."

Jyoti, a student who passed her Class 12 exams in India, said, "My stay in this country was a good experience and similar to home. I will consider completing my higher education here. For now, I wish to go back to my family in Pakistan."

Aish Chawla, a new mother came to India 16 months ago for her delivery. "I am taking a gift back home," she said.

A police officer at the Wagah border, Arunpal Singh, explained the procedure to cross the border. "All Pakistani civilians have arrived with their COVID-19 test reports and a team of doctors appointed by the Punjab government will perform screening tests, customs and immigration checks," he said.

