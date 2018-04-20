Over 24,000 Maharashtra Government Officials Applied For Farm Loan Waiver

While announcing the Rs 34,000 crore waiver scheme last year, the government had made it clear that government employees, even if they are involved in farming, will not get its benefit.
"More than one lakh applications were filed by people who do not comply with some or other criterion. Surprisingly, 24,221 of them were state government officials," a senior government official said today.
Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil had recently stated that names of some government officials were found in the list of loan waiver applicants, and these names were removed. But this resulted in need for more scrutiny and delay in the implementation of the scheme, he had said.
The official said that around 1.30 lakh applications were rejected as they didn't meet some or other criterion.
"One of the basic criteria was that beneficiary should not have any other major source of income apart from agriculture, and most of the rejected applicants had other sources of income, such as shops, government or semi-government jobs, or some were elected representatives," the official said.
The scrutiny committee also found 14 cases where the applicant's spouse was a member of a Zilla Parishad or was an elected representative, the official said.