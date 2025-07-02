Over 100 Villages Badly Hit As Flood Situation Worsens In Odisha

The flood situation in Odisha has worsened with two districts, Gajapati and Balasore, being the worst affected by heavy rain over the last few days.

Road connectivity to 11 villages in Gajapati has been completely cut off due to the rise in the water levels of the Gadapur river and more than 10,000 villagers have been affected.

In Balasore, 100 villages in the northern parts of the district have been inundated by floodwaters from the Subarnarekha and Jalaka. Several villages are also completely submerged. The Bhograi, Baliapal, Jaleshwar and Basta blocks are the worst affected, and officials said the water levels in the two rivers have begun receding.

The Odisha government has set up relief camps for people affected by the floods. Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated and taken to 17 such camps.

The government has also made arrangements for essential services and relief material to reach the flood-affected areas.

