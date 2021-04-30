Over 1 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Still Available With States: Centre

"The total consumption, including wastage, is 15,33,56,503 doses," health ministry said.

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and another 20 lakh doses will reach them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to health ministry data from today at 8 am, the government of India has so far provided 16,33,85,030 vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories free of cost.

"The total consumption, including wastage, is 15,33,56,503 doses. More than 1 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,00,28,527) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Near 20 lakh (19,81,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry stated.

Maharashtra as on April 30 (at 8 am) are 1,63,62,470. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage was 1,59,06,147.

Rajasthan so far has been supplied 1,36,12,360 doses and the total administration, including wastage, has been 1,33,70,102.

Uttar Pradesh has received 1,41,45,670 doses and the total consumption, including wastage, is 1,28,08,993. The state has balance availability of 13,36,237 doses.

The number of doses received by Gujarat is 1,32,69,330 and the total consumption has been 1,27,11,566.

West Bengal has received 1,13,83,340 doses and the total utilisation has been 1,10,42,745 whereas Karnataka has been given 98,47,900 doses and the total utilisation, including wastage, has been 94,13,568. The state has balance availability of 4,34,332 doses.

The ministry said that vaccination is a crucial pillar of the five-point strategy of the Government of India to fight the pandemic including Test, Track, Treat and COVID appropriate behaviour.

