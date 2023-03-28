Opposition's False Allegations Won't Stop Action Against Corruption: PM

PM also said that the action against corruption has brought all the "corrupt" people together. (File)

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that all those who are deeply rooted in corruption have come together and are attacking constitutional institutions of the country.

PM Modi was addressing an event after inaugurating the newly constructed BJP central office (extension) here in the national capital.

In his address, PM Modi said, "We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. That's why to stop India, constitutional institutions are being attacked. Conspiracies are being hatched to defame our institutions and bring down their credibility."

"When agencies take action against those who are deeply rooted in corruption, they attack the agencies. When courts pronounce order, questions are being raised on the judicial system," he added.

PM Modi also said that the action against corruption has brought all the "corrupt" people together.

"We are seeing that some parties have also started Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan. Today, all the faces who are indulging in corruption are coming together on one stage. The whole country is watching this, and understanding this," he further said.

The Prime Minister said that in the last nine years, the BJP has run a campaign against corruption, which has rattled the corrupt and corruption.

"Corruption has caused heavy damage to the country like termites. Whenever BJP comes to power, it causes a big blow to corruption. For the first time in seven decades, such an action is being taken against the corrupt. After our action, some people get upset and angry. But the action against corruption won't be stopped because of their (Opposition) false allegations," he added.

The Prime Minister said that people are the 'capital' of the party, which is moving ahead only with their blessings.

"Congress leaders used to say that they will uproot Jana Sangh and throw it away. Today's leaders say that Modi's grave will be dug. Today, if we are standing then it is with the blessings of the public. It is with their blessings, that we have moved forward, are moving forward and will continue to move forward," he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said, "BJP is not made from the screens of newspapers and TV channels, and is not made from Twitter and YouTube."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the presidential campus and auditorium here in the national capital. During the event, the Prime Minister, and other leaders also performed prayers and paid respects to the founders of the party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi and several other senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

