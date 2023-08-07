'Opposing Delhi Services Bill Is Wrong': Congress' Sandeep Dikshit

Launching an attack on AAP, Sandeep Dikshit said that they themselves are trapped. (File)

Congress leader and former MP from Delhi Sandeep Dikshit, in toeing a different line from his party's position as he has once again extended his support to the Central government's ordinance bill adding that opposing this bill is wrong.

"It was confirmed that this bill will be passed in the Lok Sabha, as the govt has a majority there. When this bill will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, though the govt doesn't have a majority here but just like in Lok Sabha if some other parties will support this bill, then it will be passed...In my opinion, opposing this bill is wrong," Dikshit said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Earlier on August 3, the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha.

Launching an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sandeep Dikshit said that they themselves are trapped.

"Who is Aam Aadmi Party to attack any party, they themselves are trapped. They don't even know that their big party leaders will be outside jail or in jail. They should worry about themselves. Congress party is with them just for this bill," he added.

Further, the Congress leader stated that Arvind Kejriwal has "fooled" the people of Delhi.

"The way Arvind Kejriwal has fooled the people of Delhi, he is now fooling members of the alliance and the whole country," Dikshit said.

The BJP-led central government had this May brought the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi in May, virtually negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi control over services.

The Centre on May 19 introduced the Ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 verdict of the Supreme court.

The Congress had earlier made its stand clear stating that they will oppose the Centre's ordinance on administrative services in Delhi if a bill is brought to replace the ordinance in the Parliament.

The Bill is expected to be taken up by Parliament this week as it is on the government's agenda in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the Ordinance. Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance have said they will oppose the Bill in Parliament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)