DMK's Kanimozhi-Led Delegation To Present "India's Truth On Terrorism"

The All-Party delegation bound for Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain arrived at the New Delhi airport to begin their visit. The delegation is led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and is part of the multi-country delegation visiting key partner countries as an outreach initiative aimed at fostering international solidarity against terrorism after Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI ahead of her departure, Kanimozhi, said the primary objective of the visit is to communicate India's unified stand on terrorism and counter misinformation being spread globally.

"Our objective is to take the message of India to different countries, to explain what has happened here, and to make the world understand the truth. We have to resolve this problem, and the world has to stand together against terrorism," she said.

Highlighting the need to present India's stance clearly, Kanimozhi added, "We lost 26 lives to terrorism, and we want to talk about what happened and what is happening in this country because of terrorism. We want to put a stop to that. There are vested interests trying to create different stories, so the truth has to be told."

Kanimozhi underscored the bipartisan nature of the initiative, saying, "The most important thing is that all of us stand together when it comes to the security and sovereignty of this country. I think there is no difference of opinion on that."

She further stated that India's position has been clear and consistent: "India has already spoken about what has happened. There are no two stands. We have openly said how we were attacked, how we responded, and how we want to find a solution. We are only going to repeat what we have already said."

AAP MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, who is part of the all-party delegation led by Kanimozhi, saiad that he is confident that the World community would show solidarity with India's stand.

"We want to tell the world about Pakistan's false propaganda. India fights only for its own security, and we have never intended to cause injustice to the people of any country. We are confident that the world community will come together with us. AAP's stand is clear: we stand with the government in this matter," Dr Mittal said

RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, also part of the all-party delegation said, "The agenda is clear: We have to expose Pakistan's false propaganda."

Another delegate Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, said that the aim was to isolate Pakistan as it is a supporter of terror acts against India.

"It is very important to isolate the country which takes money from financial institutions and gives shelter to terrorists. We will also raise the point that it is wrong to think that if it happens in their country, then it is terrorism, but if it happens in India, then it is a matter between India and Pakistan. We will tell the world about all the incidents from the Pahalgam terrorist attack to Operation Sindoor," Rajeev Rai said.

Former Diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri, who is accompanying the MP delegation said it was important to ensure the world is foucssed on the source of terrorism in India's neighbourhood.

"I am honoured to be a part of a national effort and to reach out to friendly countries to explain our position and perspectives on the matter and ensure that the world's eyes remain focussed on terrorism and the source of terrorism which is in our neighbourhood," Ambassador Puri said.

The Global Outreach on Operation Sindoor aims to convey India's strong and united message of zero tolerance for terrorism, as the delegations engage with governments and civil society in partner nations to build understanding and support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)