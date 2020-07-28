'Only Essential Items Sold In Lockdown, Like MLAs...': AAP Leader's Dig

Sanjay Singh's tweet listed MLAs among "essential commodities" that can be sold during lockdown

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's post on Twitter today was seen to be a dig at the Rajasthan government crisis, where allegations of MLAs being bribed have been flying between rival factions.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh's tweet listed MLAs among "essential commodities" that can be sold during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Everything will be shut in the lockdown but essential items will be sold, like - alcohol, MLAs, trains, airports, banks and government assets," Mr Singh tweeted in Hindi.

लाँकडाउन में सब बंद रहेगा लेकिन ज़रूरी चीजें बिकती रहेंगी जैसे- शराब, विधायक, रेल, एयरपोर्ट, बैंक, सरकारी सम्पत्ति आदि....... — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) July 28, 2020

The post appears to allude to recent stake sale decisions by the central government and allegations of "horse-trading" that have emerged from states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the middle of the nation's fight against coronavirus.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is battling a revolt by his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot, has accused the BJP of bribing MLAs to turn against the government and enable a coup. In March, the Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh after the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia and MLAs loyal to him. They later joined the BJP.

Mr Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week and complained that at a time when the focus should be on tackling coronavirus, BJP leaders were busy making deals to try and topple governments.

The BJP has emphatically denied the allegations, accusing the Congress of blaming it for its own internal crisis.