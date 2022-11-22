One-Year-Old Dies Due To Measles In Mumbai, 10 Deaths This Year

Mumbai today reported 20 new cases of measles, while a one-year-old girl died of the viral infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Since January 1 this year, Mumbai has reported 220 cases of measles.

The death count due to measles since the beginning of this year is up to 10.

"In view of the measles outbreak in Mumbai, all citizens are appealed to vaccinate the children aged between nine months and five years," the civic body said.

As a precaution, 120 beds at the SevenHills Hospital in Andheri have been reserved for measles patients. This includes 100 oxygen beds, 10 ventilators, and 10 beds in the intensive care units (ICU).

For the past two years, the hospital has been functioning as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.