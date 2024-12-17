BJP vs Opposition On 'One Nation, One Poll' Ahead Of Parliament Storm

BJP and Opposition parties have put forward arguments for and against One Nation One Poll

Ahead of the introduction of the controversial 'One Nation One Poll' in Parliament, leaders of the ruling BJP and the Opposition have put forward arguments for and against simultaneous polls for the states and the Centre. The introduction of the legislation, expected during the ongoing session, is likely to see stormy exchanges in Parliament, with both the BJP and the Opposition sticking to their guns.

While the ruling BJP says simultaneous polls would streamline governance and reduce election expenses, Opposition parties argue that it would destroy the federal structure and endanger democracy.

According to reports, the cabinet has approved two Bills for introduction in Parliament and one of them relates to simultaneous polls. The cabinet's approval, it is learnt, is restricted to holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Simultaneous elections for municipalities and panchayats have been excluded "for now", according to reports.

Congress Has No Reasonable Argument: Minister

Before the legislation was introduced today, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the main Opposition Congress does not have any "reasonable argument" against 'One Nation, One Poll'. "They are saying it is unconstitutional and will harm the federal structure. For two decades after Independence, elections took place simultaneously. The Congress must explain, were Jawaharlal Nehru's government and the ones after it unconstitutional? The Congress ruled the country for six decades and made it poor. Under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's ji's leadership, the country is on the way to becoming developed and they (Congress) still want to disturb it," Mr Rijiju said.

The country's mood, he said, was 'One Nation, One Poll'. The Congress must support and work with us," he said, adding that the issue would be discussed in detail in Parliament.

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, MP from BJP ally Telugu Desam Party, said they would support the legislation. "We have seen in Andhra Pradesh. Simultaneous elections have been happening from 2004 onwards. When simultaneous elections, there is clarity of process and governance. We have experienced in Andhra, we want that across the country," he told NDTV.

Oppose Firmly, Totally: Congress

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said the main Opposition would oppose the legislation tooth and nail. "The Congress party firmly, totally, comprehensively rejects the one nation, one election bill. We will oppose the introduction. We will demand its reference to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. We believe it's unconstitutional. We believe it goes against the basic structure and is meant to throttle democracy and accountability in this country."

Mr Ramesh said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to former President Ramnath Kovind -- who led the committee that made recommendations on implementing simultaneous polls -- explaining the Congress's opposition to this move.

"The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill is only the first milestone, the real objective is to bring a new Constitution. Amending the Constitution is one thing but bringing a Constitution which is the real objective of the RSS and Prime Minister Modi... We know what the RSS thinks about this Constitution. They rejected this Constitution on November 30, 1949 saying that it doesn't derive inspiration from the values of Manusmriti and so on. 'One Nation, One Election' is only a first step, the real step is to change this Constitution, replace this Constitution with a new Constitution. That's what we are opposing," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee Against Plan

Samajwadi Party, the third largest political force in Lok Sabha as per numbers, has opposed the 'One Nation, One Poll' plan, with party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav posting a point-by-point rebuttal on X.

Mr Yadav has said the word 'one' is undemocratic. "There is no place for the other in the idea of 'one'. The idea of 'one' gives birth to arrogance and makes the regime autocratic. 'One Nation, One Poll' will prove dangerous for true democracy and harm its federal structure. Regional issues will lose their importance and people will get tangled in irrelevant issues," he said.

Alleging a conspiracy to topple democracy, Mr Yadav said simultaneous polls would reduce the importance of states and the Rajya Sabha. "Tomorrow these BJP people would demand that Rajya Sabha be done away with and come up with a new slogan: 'One Country, One Sabha'," he said.

The Kannauj MP asked if 'One Nation, One Poll' was bigger than issues such as inflation and unemployment. "Basically, they are diverting attention. The truth is BJP can only see elections. BJP always wins elections by jugaad. So they want they make the jugaad once and stay in power," he said.

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister has said it will never oppose the "draconian" legislation.

"The Union Cabinet has bulldozed their way through with the unconstitutional and anti-federal One Nation, One Election Bill, ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders. This is not a carefully-considered reform; it's an authoritarian imposition designed to undermine India's democracy and federal structure," she wrote. "Our MPs will oppose this draconian legislation tooth and nail in Parliament. Bengal will NEVER bow to Delhi's dictatorial whims. This fight is about saving India's democracy from the clutches of autocracy!" she added.