One Killed In Cylinder Blast At Dairy Plant In Rajasthan

A 32-year-old security guard at a dairy plant died after a refrigerant gas cylinder exploded in the building, police said on Saturday.

The cylinder at Saras milk dairy plant, which is located on the Rawatbhatta road, blasted around 4 pm on Friday near the entry gate, they said, adding a case was registered in this regard at R.K. Puram police station.

Bhupendra Singh, a resident of Sakatpura area, passed out and was rushed to Kota Medical Collage Hospital (KMCH), where he succumbed to injuries.

Mr Singh had started his job at the plant about a month ago.

His body was handed over to his family on Saturday morning after post-mortem, Inspector Ramesh Sharma said.

Two other guards, Pavan (24) and Rajkumar, sustained injuries in the incident.

The company's management has formed a three-member committee to probe into the matter, Managing Director (MD) Rakesh Sharma said, refuting allegations of negligence on part of the company.

The company will provide the compensation to the victim's family, he said.