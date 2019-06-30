On Video, BJP Lawmaker Has A Close Shave As Chopper Goes On Dizzying Spin

A BJP lawmaker in Rajasthan had a close shave after the helicopter in which he was flying appeared to have lost control. The helicopter carrying Mahant Balaknath, the lawmaker in Alwar, began spinning rapidly just after it took off from a ground in Alwar.

A chilling video shows the chopper, just a few metres above the ground, rotating violently. Locals can be heard shouting and waving as the helicopter kicks up dust on the ground.

#WATCH Alwar: Chopper with Alwar BJP MP Mahant Balaknath onboard appeared to have lost control but regained it later and flew off. #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/aIHaIHTMuh — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

In seconds, the pilot managed to regain control and proceeded with the flight.

Balak Nath, 35, had won from Alwar in the national election and secured over 7.6 lakh votes.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability