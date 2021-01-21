On Statehood Day Of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, PM Modi's Message

PM Modi greeted the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on their statehood days. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the warm-hearted people of northestern states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura and acknowledged their contributions to national development as he congratulated them on their Statehood Day today. On this day in 1972, all the three states became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

"On their Statehood Day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya. This state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come," PM Modi tweeted.

Greeting the people of Tripura, PM Modi wrote that he was proud of the state for its outstanding progress in various fields.

"Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue," he said.

On Statehood Day of Manipur, PM Modi hailed the state as a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent.

"Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. India is proud of Manipur's contribution to national development. Manipur is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. I wish the state the very best in its journey towards progress," he said.