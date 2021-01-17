On Day-2 Of Vaccine Drive, Karnataka Hopes More Will Overcome Fears, Get Covid Shots

Karanataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar dubbed the first day's problems as teething trouble.

After witnessing a 62% turnout of potential recipients on day-1 of the national inoculation drive against Covid-19, the Karnataka government today hoped more people would show up and get themselves vaccinated today. The target for the day at Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital, one of the private establishments joining the mission, is alone to get around 4,000 frontline workers to get the jab in two sessions.

"First day there will always be some kind of apprehensions. In spite of all that, 62% is a good turnout according to me. On day-2, a lot more facilities have joined the vaccination programme," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told media persons today.

"For example, I have come to Manipal Hospital which is one of the latest private hospitals in Bengaluru. They have about 4,200 doctors, nurses, and supporting staff. They are conducting the programme in the way desires by the government of India. They are confident that about 70% to 80% will receive the vaccination," he said.

He referred to the few issues faced on the opening day as teething problems. "In one or two days, the technical issues we have faced will be sorted out," the minister said.

Karnataka has seen a marked reduction in the number of daily new cases from a high of over 10,000 a day till a few months ago and more than a lakh active Covid cases. The state recorded only 584 new cases on Friday, with the total active cases at 8,694.

The state government, however, remains concerned about a second wave.

Last week, all degree classes were reopened in the state, although students can still opt for online attendance.