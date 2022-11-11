On Camera, Robbers Snatch Gold Chain From Woman At Gunpoint In Punjab

The incident took place in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

In a shocking incident that has surfaced from Punjab, two armed robbers snatched a gold chain from a woman just outside her house in the Tarn Taran district.

A video that is being circulated on social media showed a masked man forcibly trying to snatch the woman's chain in the presence of her neighbours. Even though onlookers tried to rescue her, the masked man continued using force. In fact, the robber even slapped the woman's school-going girl when she tried to save her mother.

"This is the Video of Tarn Taran, Punjab. These two people snatched the Chain from women in broad day light," the caption of a Twitter post read.

In the video, the woman was seen struggling and screaming for help. However, after committing the crime, the armed robber was seen fleeing the spot.

The incident took place on Friday. According to ANI, an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against the two unidentified men for attacking the woman and snatching her chain.

Meanwhile, chain-snatching incidents have increased in recent years. Last month, a 35-year-old woman in Delhi was injured after being attacked on her face and back with a knife allegedly by a man who robbed her gold chain and fled the spot on a motorcycle.

The woman, a resident of west Ghonda in Delhi, was returning to her home from Faridabad with her five-year-old son in a rickshaw. After getting down from the rickshaw, while she was heading towards her home, she was attacked from behind by a man.

In another similar incident, two men on a bike snatched a chain from a woman in Delhi in September. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera nearby.