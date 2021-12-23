On Camera, Dancing Woman Fires Gun On Birthday. UP Police File Case

A woman celebrating her birthday is seen firing a handgun in UP's Muzaffarnagar

There is loud music. A narrow street in front of a house is lit by red and blue decorative lights. A woman is dancing. Local reports based on a video that has been circulating on social media say she is celebrating her birthday - with a pistol in her hand.

The dangerous stunt at the public place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been widely criticised on Twitter.

The woman is seen pointing the handgun towards the sky and firing it. She continues to dance after that, as she is joined by a man who is not fully visible in the video.

Visuals show people walking past them on the street after she had fired the gun. The act was seen a highly dangerous since the buildings that flank the narrow street had several storeys, where the bullet could have struck or ricocheted and hurt someone.

सम्बन्धित प्रकरण में थाना कोतवाली नगर पर सुसंगत धाराओँ में अभियोग दर्ज है, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) December 23, 2021

In a tweet, the Muzaffarnagar Police said they have filed a case. "We are taking legal action against them," the police tweeted in Hindi.

Deaths due to celebratory firing especially during weddings in villages in northern parts of India are not uncommon.