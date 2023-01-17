On Camera, 71-Year-Old Dragged By Scooter On Bengaluru Road After Accident

The man seen being dragged away by the scooty rider

A 71-year-old man was dragged away by a scooter in full public view on a busy Bengaluru road on Tuesday, showed a video.

The scooter rider, Sahil, had collided into the man's car. As the man, Muttappa, got down from his car, the rider tried to run away. At this point, the elderly man lunged and got hold of the scooter's grabrail. The 25-year-old rider, however, did not stop and the man was seen dragging behind the bike, showed the video.

"The reason is accidental touch between the two wheeler and Bolero," said DCP Laxman Nirbargi.

The man suffered a few scratches and the scooter rider has been arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident comes weeks after the horrific Delhi hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed when she got stuck under the wheels of a car and the car kept going for another 13 km.