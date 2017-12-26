On Birthday, 107-Year-Old Wants To Meet Rahul Gandhi. He Dials Her.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a message for the 107-year-old who wanted to meet him. In the evening, he called and wished her

New Delhi:  It was her birthday, and the 107-year-old had a wish. She wanted to meet Rahul Gandhi, the 47-year-old chief of Congress. Her grand-daughter, who tweeted the conversation, also reported why.

Her tweet was accompanied by a photograph of the birthday girl, and was tagged to the twitter handle of Rahul Gandhi.
 
Within hours, the tweet got a response. And it was not from Pidi, Mr Gandhi's pet dog.

The Congress chief had signed the little message, conveying his wishes and a "big hug".
 
Later in the evening, Ms Sikand tweeted another bit of news. Mr Gandhi, she said, had called and wished her grandmother. Her tweet read:
 
Mr Gandhi has been a relatively new entrant to Twitter compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a section of his ministers. But his barrage of sharp tweets has created a stir. In a post directed at his detractors, the 47-year-old had claimed his pet dog Pidi was responsible for the tweets.

In his tweets, Mr Gandhi has taken digs at the BJP, connected with various leaders and on occasion revealed his interests - like the time he had released photos of himself practicing Aikido, a form of Japanese martial arts.

Reaching out on social media -- for which union minister Sushma Swaraj has received much respect and affection from the people -- is a first for the leader, who took charge of the Congress recently from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

