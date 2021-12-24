Night Curfew In Haryana, Unvaccinated To Be Banned From Public Places

Starting tonight, public commute will be prohibited from 11 pm to 5 am in Haryana.

Following Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana today became the third state to bring back night curfews in view of rising cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid. Starting tonight, public commute will be prohibited from 11 pm to 5 am across Haryana till further orders. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar today also said that public places like malls, restaurants, banks, sabzi mandi, grain markets, and offices will mandate double vaccination for entry and no more than 200 people will be allowed in such places and public events starting January 1. The chief minister made the announcement while chairing a Covid review meeting on Friday.

The vaccine mandate for public places was announced two days ago during the winter session of the Haryana assembly. State health minister Anil Vij had said this measure will strengthen the long fight against Covid amid fears of the Omicron variant.

He stressed the need to make people aware of the new variant to stem the spread of the virus. The chief minister also spoke about the need to focus on vaccination and appealed to the people to get both doses of the vaccine. He directed the health department to make all preparations to tackle Covid cases.

Mr Khattar pointed out that over one lakh people got their second dose of the vaccine following the December 23 order on it being mandatory to enter public places. 30-32 thousand patients are being tested for Covid every day and samples of those found positive are being sent for genome sequencing, he said.

Others present in the meeting were deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, health minister Anil Vij, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, chief principal secretary to CM DS Dhesi, and others.

