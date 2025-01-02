"Expect J&K Statehood To Be Restored Soon": Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today expressed optimism regarding the restoration of statehood to the region. J&K was stripped of its special status and statehood and bifurcated into two Union Territories (UT) in 2019. Restoration of special status was a key promise in the National Conference 2024 election manifesto.

"We have been in power for more than two months now. It took us some time to understand the functioning of a government in a UT. It was easier than anticipated. We stand by the promises we made before the elections because of which people gave us the mandate to form the government. It will be of utmost importance to us to change the status of J&K," Mr Abdullah said.

"The status of UT is a temporary phase for J&K. The people of J&K participated in the assembly elections in good numbers. The union government had promised statehood as soon as possible, and we hope it will not take much time," he added.

The J&K Chief Minister said that the Supreme Court had directed statehood restoration over a year ago.

Assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 after a decade. These were the first polls since the revocation of Article 370. They were also the first elections in which Jamaat-e-Islami cadres, banned in 2019, participated. The National Conference secured 42 out of 90 seats in the legislative assembly.

The BJP, which remains the principal opposition, solidified its base in the Jammu region, winning 29 of the 43 seats there. However, it continued to struggle in the Kashmir Valley, where it failed to secure a single seat. The Congress won six seats while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) saw a decline, managing only three seats.

In its first Cabinet meeting, the new National Conference government passed a resolution calling for the restoration of statehood. This was followed by a landmark resolution in the assembly, demanding the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370. The BJP strongly opposed the move, leading to chaotic scenes in the assembly, with over a dozen of its members being marshalled out during the session.

Despite the formation of an elected government, governance in Jammu and Kashmir continues to operate under a hybrid model. Key administrative powers, including home affairs and the ability to transfer Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, remain with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

