Off-Duty Soldier's Body With Bullet Wounds Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian Officials say Irfan Ahmad Dar, a territorial-army jawan was posted with the Engineering Regiment of the army at Gurez near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police say they are investigating the incident and if terrorists are behind the killing of 23-year-old soldier who had come home on vacation.



Officials say Irfan, a territorial army jawan was posted with the Engineering Regiment of the army at Gurez near the Line of Control.



A senior officer said Irfan Ahmad Dar had left home last evening in his car and his body was found this morning. The vehicle was also found one kilometre away from the location.



Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is on a tour in South Kashmir, has strongly condemned the killing. Strongly condemn the brutal killing of Irfan Ahmed ,a brave Territorial Army soldier at Shopian.

Such heinous acts will not weaken our resolve to establish peace and normalcy in the valley. - Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 25, 2017 Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing. The murder of young Irfan Dar is a very tragic & reprehensible act. My unqualified condemnation & heartfelt condolences to his family. https://t.co/fzwlInBjtg - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 25, 2017 Irfan Ahmad Dar is the third off duty Kashmiri soldier killed this year. In May,



